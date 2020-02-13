This story's cuteness levels are sky high!

On Monday, one airplane passenger's act of kindness went viral on Facebook and it is now warming hearts everywhere. During a routine flight from Raleigh to Miami, the man took it upon himself to comfort his elderly 96-year-old seatmate, who hadn't flown in 15 years, after noticing that she was uneasy as the plane prepared for takeoff. To ease her nerves, the passenger offered the anxious flyer his hand to hold to brace herself for takeoff and graciously explained what was happening as it left the ground.

Thankfully, the precious moment was documented by fellow passenger Ashley Greenboro, who witnessed everything unfold from her seat across the aisle and detailed the act of kindness on Facebook for the North Carolina Breaking News page.

"For her birthday she wanted to go to Miami to see her family but she was scared of flying," her post read. "She asked for this man's hand during takeoff and then hugged him again when experiencing turbulence."