When it comes to romance, consider Will Ferrell an expert.

On Wednesday, the funnyman stopped by The Late Show and shared how he keeps the romance alive in his relationship with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca Paulin—and of course, it's with his famous sense of humor. While breaking down how the longtime couple have spent their past Valentine's Days together, Will explained that he's mastered the art of crafting the perfect love note.

"I do send flowers," he told host Stephen Colbert. "I'm very good about flowers and I do write very interesting notes—personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, I was telling that I was going to maybe talk about this and she found a number of the cards."

Pulling out a pile of the actual notes the Saturday Night Live alum had actually sent from his pocket, he graciously read some of them to Stephen.