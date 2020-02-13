Just when you think you've seen it all on House Hunters, a show that has produced close to 2,000 episodes, enter Brian, Lori and Geli, a throuple in search of their dream home in Colorado.

"A throuple is three people in a relationship," Lori explained in the introduction of the episode.

In the Wednesday, Feb. 12 episode, "Three's Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs," the trio were looking for a home to satisfy their polyamorous needs and to accommodate Brian and Lori's children. This is the first time the HGTV series has featured a throuple.

Brian and Lori married in 2002 and have two kids, ages 10 and 12. "I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual, and interested in women and men. And so, we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives," Brian told the cameras.