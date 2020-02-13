Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by kelli boyle | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 4:14 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Jimmy Fallon had quite the iconic guest this week.
For his newest edition of Classroom Instruments, the host recruited none other than Janet Jacksonto perform a remix of her classic bop from 1995, "Runaway." Ms. Jackson (if you're nasty) opted to provide only vocals during this remix. As for Fallon, he alternated between playing a wooden block, a drum and throwing coloring scarves around, which gave Jackson a good chuckle.
The various members of The Roots played on rainbow xylophones, hand-held drums, ukeleles, egg shakers, melodicas, kazoos and tambourines, which all made for a magical cover of the classic song.
The group stood in front of a screen that changed backgrounds from blue skies to sunsets and nature landscapes, just like the "Runaway" music video.
The music legend sang most of the song herself while the group of men provided some backup vocals. Later in the song, Questlove sang along with her on the lines "Won't need no compass, love will guide our way" and "No need to hurry, we've got everyday."
Meanwhile, Fallon entertained himself by throwing up the scarves and catching them on beat.
At the end of the song, the group cheered and Fallon and Jackson shared a big, old hug. You love to see it.
The last installation of Classroom Instruments was in December, when Cats stars Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Deruloand Francesca Hayward performed "Memory."
Other stars who have done the segment include the Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Adele, Mariah Carey and more.
Now, check out the video to get all the joy you'll need this Thursday morning.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?