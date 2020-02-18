by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 3:00 AM
It's time to take a walk down memory lane—or should we say, runway?
Over 20-years have passed since the turn of the century and as time progresses it seems the fashion industry has become bigger, grander and more star-studded than ever. Nowadays fashion week is not just one week, but rather an entire month, which means some celebrities hop from continent to continent on a mission to see the most talked-about runway shows.
Not to say there weren't big events in the early 2000s. Even at that time, actresses and big names, like Scarlett Johansson and Sarah Jessica Parker, were making fabulous appearances at the shows for their favorite designers. Those photos, however, wouldn't be seen till magazines published them, whereas nowadays there's the luxury of seeing these pics in real time—all thanks to social media.
Luckily, photos from even 20-years-ago are available on the internet, thus providing the ultimate fill of nostalgia.
To see what stars wore to Fashion Week 20-years-ago check out the gallery below!
Fernanda Calfat/WireImage
Before she was a Victoria's Secret Angel, the model walked the runways in Sao Paulo.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
For context, the journalist donned the funky dress for an event held by Polaroid and Todd Oldham.
Evan Agostini/Liaison
Fur coat for the win.
Evan Agostini/Liaison
The actress found herself in Good Company while at the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2000 show.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Is it even New York Fashion Week if at least one Sex and the City member doesn't attend?
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
There's "No Doubt" everyone invited the singer to their runway shows.
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
The designer added a bit of spice to Maria Grachvogel's runway show.
George DeSota/Liaison Agency
The TV personality and her late husband attended the 7th on Sixth fashion show.
William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
It's no wonder they chose this fashion week attendee for the lead role in Confessions of a Shopaholic.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
At the Paris Fashion Week, the Brazilian model strut her stuff on the Celine runway.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
He may not have been dressed in designer gear, but the rapper looked icy cool.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
This photo is further evidence Jared Leto doesn't age.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
While flowers and leather aren't typically a good pairing, Jaime made it work.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
This Star shined brightly at the New York Fashion Week.
