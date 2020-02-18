It's time to take a walk down memory lane—or should we say, runway?

Over 20-years have passed since the turn of the century and as time progresses it seems the fashion industry has become bigger, grander and more star-studded than ever. Nowadays fashion week is not just one week, but rather an entire month, which means some celebrities hop from continent to continent on a mission to see the most talked-about runway shows.

Not to say there weren't big events in the early 2000s. Even at that time, actresses and big names, like Scarlett Johansson and Sarah Jessica Parker, were making fabulous appearances at the shows for their favorite designers. Those photos, however, wouldn't be seen till magazines published them, whereas nowadays there's the luxury of seeing these pics in real time—all thanks to social media.

Luckily, photos from even 20-years-ago are available on the internet, thus providing the ultimate fill of nostalgia.