Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson will lead a special tribute performance to Kobe Bryant during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

The late Los Angeles Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and the seven other individuals killed in last month's helicopter crash will be recognized at the event. The NBA announced Thursday that Hudson's performance will kick off the game ahead of player introductions.

Additionally, members of LeBron James' team will all wear jerseys with the No. 2 in honor of Gigi and members of Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe. Lebron, who was close friends with Kobe, previously said his own 5-year-old daughter Zhuri inspired his decision to wear the teen's number.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the NBA introduced a new fourth quarter format to further remember Kobe. At the start of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set. The Final Target Score will be determined by taking the leading team's total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points. The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will win the game.