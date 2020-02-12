Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Cameo at Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week Show

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 5:52 PM

Miley Cyrus walked onto this runway like a wrecking ball. 

The pop star made a surprise appearance during Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, capping off yet another unforgettable intro to next season's hottest trends

Cyrus sizzled in a pair of low-waisted trousers and bra top, which she paired with leather gloves and a zebra print coat.

As a longtime muse of Jacobs and past collaborator, it's no wonder Miley agreed to walk the catwalk. The 27-year-old appeared as the face of the brand for its 2014 spring/summer campaign, and last year the pair designed and sold a hoodie together to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.

Just days ago, Miley attended the very star-studded Tom Ford show in Los Angeles. She popped back up in the Big Apple earlier today in a fiery leather outfit

Photos

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

See all the star sightings from the Marc Jacobs NYFW show below:

Best Looks at Fashion Week, Fashion Week Widget, Marc Jacobs, Miley Cyrus

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus

H-O-T! The pop star is a total natural as she walks her first New York City Fashion Week runway.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, 2020 Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs

Gotham/GC Images

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

The newlyweds pose for the cameras before sitting front row at the Marc Jacobs show. 

Yolanda Hadid, 2020 Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Yolanda Hadid

The former Real Housewives star is on hand to support her model daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid

Naomi Campbell, 2020 Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Naomi Campbell

Pure sophistication! The legendary model is a mainstay throughout NYFW. 

Best Looks at Fashion Week, Fashion Week Widget, Marc Jacobs, Karlie Kloss

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Karlie Kloss

The Project Runway judge models a chic, bridal-inspired ensemble. 

Bella Hadid

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Model on duty! The catwalk queen arrives for yet another killer fashion show. 

André Leon Talley, 2020 Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

André Leon Talley

Gold is this former Vogue editor's color.

Aaron Philip, 2020 Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Aaron Philip

The model opts for a striking green frock. 

Sofia Coppola, 2020 Fashion Week, Marc Jacobs

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Sofia Coppola

The acclaimed director enjoys a night of fashion. 

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Fashion Week , Marc Jacobs , New York Fashion Week
