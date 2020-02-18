We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether she's filming scenes for CBS' hit comedy The Neighborhood or posing on the red carpet, Tichina Arnold has so many options when it comes to makeup and skincare. But when she's out and about, this actress likes to keep thinks easy.

"I'm really simple. I'm into skincare so I don't like wearing a whole lot of face makeup, but my makeup artist Beth Carter is amazing," she gushed to E! News exclusively at GBK's Pre-Oscars lounge. "She gets me all done up, but for my everyday makeup, I just use a little moisturizer, my eye cream, mascara and lips."

In between exploring new products from Palette by Pak, Source Naturals and PFB Vanish inside the VIP lounge, Tichina gave us a peek inside her handbag. In fact, her makeup artist also shared a few beauty must-haves for the actress. Ultimately, the Martin star has some advice for beauty lovers of all ages.

"Do what makes you happy. Get up in the morning. It's okay if you're not in the mood to wear makeup," she shared. "Always focus on what it is you're feeling in the moment and the rest will follow. Do what you want....Everybody feels a little more beautiful when they're happy."