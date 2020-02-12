He's taking the high road.

Snoop Dogg is burying the hatchet with Gayle King. Last week, after footage from King's interview with basketball star Lisa Leslie went viral, many people were quick to criticize the journalist for what some deemed insensitive remarks regarding the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to share his uncensored thoughts on King's interview, and what he had to say was very powerful. "Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of pocket for that s--t. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we're the worst. We're the f--king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why ya'll attacking us? We your people. You ain't coming after f--king [producer] Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of ya'll."

He continued, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf--king homeboy's reputation, punk motherf--ker? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you."