Taylor Swift's latest look suits her well!

The 30-year-old pop star attended the NME Awards 2020 at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday. Swift wore an edgy Monse suit, or half-suit, with half of her top comprised of a black and white pinstriped blazer and the other half a white shirt, paired with black and white pinstriped shorts, white pointed lace-up ankle boots by Gianvito Rossi and a white cross-body Jimmy Choo purse. She also wore her hair up and sported her signature red lipstick.

Swift, who has sold more singles than any other artist in the U.S. in the past decade, according to Forbes, won the NME Award for Best Solo Act in the World. Fellow nominees included Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Beck, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Lana Del Rey and Yungblud.

During her acceptance speech, Swift poked fun at winning her second NME Award, which is shaped like a middle finger. "It's amazing to have a matching set. I'm honored," she said, later joking, "This is my first time at the NME Awards, and like, I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. Are you guys having any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?"

"Oh, wait no. This is like the craziest award show I've ever been to," she added.