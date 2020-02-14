Can NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey work out their issues?

The former BFFs and feuding co-stars finally sit down to hash things out in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all new The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After months of fighting and talking bad about each other to friends and the press, the duo have a heated exchange.

"You had been out doing several interviews before I did one," NeNe tells Cynthia. "You did that, OK? And you need to take responsibility for what you did."

"It doesn't matter," Cynthia responds.

"It does matter! Lemme tell you why it matters, because you're supposed to be my sister, remember?" NeNe says. "You did seven interviews, Cynthia. You know me well enough to know that I take my friendships very serious."