Change of plans.

On Tuesday, Brielle Biermann revealed that she re-injected her lip fillers after dissolving them in January. Taking to Instagram to show off her new pout and her newly-dyed brunette locks, the Don't Be Tardy star shared that she took a different route this time around.

"All the filler i had before made my lips uneven," she wrote on her Stories. "So i had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and i couldn't be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how they were before..." Giving her new lips her seal of approval, the 22-year-old Bravo reality star added, "Less is more."

Last month, Brielle, who has been sporting a fuller pout since 2015, began documenting her lip transformation when she announced that she was dissolving her fillers to look more like "18 year old Brielle," as she described. Going into more detail about her decision, she declared "2020 new year new me" on social media.