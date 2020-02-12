Representation matters.

A toddler named Oliver got the suprise of a lifetime this month when he saw himself represented in an ad at Target for the first time in his life. According to the Facebook page Ollie's World, Oliver is a little boy who was diagnosed with Caudal Regression Syndrome (Sacral Agenesis) at his mom's 18 week routine ultrasound. Since then, Oliver has spent his life in a wheelchair, but during a recent trip to Target, he was able to enjoy learning that he's not alone.

"Thank you Target! Today Oliver stopped me dead in his tracks and turned back around to see this picture that he spotted!" The post on his public Facebook page read. "He just stared at it in awe! He recognized another boy like him, smiling and laughing on a display at Target."

The post continued, "Oliver sees kids every day, but he never gets to see kids like him. This was amazing! I am so happy that other kids that pass through here with their parents, will see this! There is a lot of focus on representing diversity, but representing people with disabilities is just as important!"