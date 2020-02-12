What will Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev name their baby?

She and twin sister and Total Bellas co-star Brie Bella announced last month they were both pregnant. This will be Nikki and Artem's first child. They said on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday that they have not actually discussed baby names yet, because they did not know the sex...and then proceeded to do so.

Nikki said that Russians tend to use the father's first name as the child's middle name, and that she preferred they come up with their own middle name for their baby.

"I'm gonna defend my culture and history. You just talked about how important it is for the child to experience different cultures and now you're totally dissing it," Artem said. "Why would you want to just make up a middle name when the name should be coming from family and previous generations? I think it's really important."

They and guest Drew Scott also discussed the pronunciation of Artem's Russian last name.

"The problem is if you mix cultures...if [a person's whole name] stays completely Russian from the beginning to the end, then it flows," Artem said. "But when you put like, an American name with the last name of a Russian and then a made-up middle name, it just becomes like, an extreme hybrid of names, that I dunno if it's gonna work."