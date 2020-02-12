Amber Rose Claps Back After Trolls Slam Her New Face Tattoo

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 10:55 AM

Amber Rose

Face tattoos are all the rage these days! 

Amber Rose is one of the many celebrities who seem to be opting for a little bit of face art these days. The model took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo celebrating her two children Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards. The tattoo which is displayed prominently on her forehead reads "Bash Slash." 

"When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie," she captioned one of the pics of her latest tattoo. While Rose took to social media to show off her new art, many of her followers were quick to hate on her decision to get such a large permanent marking on her face. 

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol," the mom of two wrote. "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f--k you want in life - muva." 

Amber Rose Talks App, Healthy Boyfriend & More

When it comes to her life, Rose makes no apologies for her decisions. In fact, her initial post of the tattoo revealed her real thoughts on inner and outer beauty. "Beauty is not what's on the outside.... it's what's on the inside that counts," she captioned a photo of herself. "Inside of my p--sy and inside of my heart." 

Rose is also following in the footsteps of stars like Chris Brown and Presley Gerber who recently debuted face tattoos in recent weeks. Looks like celebrities getting face ink might be the new trend for 2020! 

