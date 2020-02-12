Friends who survive middle school together, stay together.

Over the weekend, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide alums Devon Werkheiser, 28, Lindsey Shaw, 30, and Daniel Curtis Lee, 28, reunited and graciously documented everything on Instagram. Posing alongside each other and sharing a sweet embrace, the nostalgic moment made it seem like no time had passed since the trio appeared on the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show back in 2004.

Reflecting on their reunion and her enduring friendship with Devon and Daniel, Lindsey, who played Jennifer "Moze" Mosely on the show, wrote, "About last night…My heart is so full after seeing my Ned's family!! Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again."



Including a throwback picture from their Ned's Declassified days, she added, "Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both? I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same...and that's really comforting and special to me. Love you all!"