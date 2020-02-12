Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is about to be a mom!

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Game of Thrones star is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source shared with JustJared who was first to report the news. Another insider added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The couple's last major public appearance together was at the 2020 Grammys where Sophie cheered on her husband during the Jonas Brothers' performance of "What A Man Gotta Do."

Joe and Sophie surprised fans in May 2019 when they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The duo enjoyed a second ceremony in France one month later.

Since then, the couple has continued to document their love story that includes everything from sweet social media posts, unforgettable vacations and red carpet date nights.