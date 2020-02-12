While attending her first ever fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini spotted non other than Blake Lively in person, and had the appropriate reaction.

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her excitement at seeing the 32-year-old actress at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2020 fashion show.

"Play it cool Kelsea: I just attended my first ever fashion show and got to wear a gorgeous @MichaelKors look and see his stunning new collection. Fangirl Kelsea: I JUST SAW BLAKE LIVELY IN PERSON SHE'S REAL GUYS," Ballerini tweeted to her 994,000 followers.

Lively arrived a the fashion show wearing a crisp white button-down shirt over a black polka dotted one, covered by a gray plaid vest, over black wide-legged pants.

Ballerini wore a short sleeve black floral calf-length sheath dress with a white belt.

Other stars spotted at the show included Dove Cameron, Olivia Holt, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ashley Benson.