Malika Haqq Gives Birth to Her First Child

Malika Haqq is officially a new mom!

The reality star announced that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace on Saturday, March 14.

She shared her newfound joy with the world on Monday, writing alongside a photo of her family's hands, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020"

Haqq first announced that she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in September of 2019, and has been open about how her path to motherhood has changed her for the better.

"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," Haqq shared with her sister on their Facebook Watch show Side by Side.