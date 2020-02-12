"If you guys were in NSYNC, how would you feel about what's going on there because they seem to want to tour," Cohen added.

"That's a loaded question," Nick Carter said with a laugh. While the group last toured together in 2002, Timberlake has never publicly rejected the idea of touring with them again.

"Obviously it would be massive if they all were together," Kevin Richardson said. "I think he has things as far as acting career and things that he wants to do, but he's accomplished pretty much everything you can as a solo artist, so I think someday it's gonna happen."

Carter pointed out that they had toured with New Kids On The Block without Kevin and welcomed the idea of touring with the four other NSYNC members.

However, as Brian Littrell acknowledged, these are the challenges that can come with being in a group.

"I have a 17-year-old son and I encourage him to go solo so because I know being in a group is tough," he said.