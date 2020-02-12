Presley Gerber took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of himself at a shooting range.

"Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos," he wrote alongside the clip. "Y'all know nothing #waketfup."

He also re-shared an Instagram Stories image of a follower who had a similar "misunderstood" face tattoo and had written "@presleygerber #FU*KWhatTheySay."

"#Fu*kWhatTheySay," Gerber wrote alongside the image. "We on to something..."

The captions appeared to be references to the "misunderstood" face tattoo Gerber got a few days ago. After debuting the new ink on Instagram, Gerber received a bit of criticism from his followers.

"You'll regret that decision VERY soon," one Instagram commenter wrote.

"Why would you do that to your face?" asked another.

"Cindy is gonna be madddd lol," chimed in a third, referencing Gerber's supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford.

Even celebrity tattoo artist, Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena jokingly wrote "Sorry mom" after finishing Gerber's design.