It's time to have a conversation man to man.

While the cast of Married at First Sight may be back home from their honeymoon vacations, many viewers are still buzzing about a dramatic moment surrounding one of the couples.

Oh yes, we're talking about Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin's rocky trip.

Viewers watched as Brandon lost his cool at producers and cameramen while staying at The Westin Panama. But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, the newlywed trys to explain his behavior to Pastor Calvin Roberson.

"This is a new level of vulnerability for me," Brandon shared. "I'm a very reserved, private person and just the cameras, all of that in my face…I reached a breaking point and I was just tired and all I wanted was some time to myself and I had a meltdown because I felt like I was being played."