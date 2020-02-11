At first glance, For Life seems like a story that could only be made up in Hollywood.

The new ABC legal drama, premiering Tuesday, Feb. 11, follows Aaron Wallace, a man sentenced to life who becomes a lawyer litigating the cases of other inmates while he fights to overturn his own sentence in a crime he didn't commit. Starring Nicholas Pinnock and hailing from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the series offers an examination of the flaws present in the U.S. penal and legal systems.

What's more, it's actually based on a true story.

Isaac Wright, Jr., who also serves as executive producer here, was an entrepreneur who told Esquire that he'd co-created the girl group Cover Girls, featuring his wife Sunshine. "Everything was really, really, really good," he told the publication. "And sometime after it started going really well for us, we decided to move to New Jersey."