The Conners continues a grand tradition with its Tuesday, Feb. 11 episode: A live episode.

Pegged to the results of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, ABC's Roseanne spinoff will broadcast live. The Conners cast will perform the episode live twice, for the East Coast and West Coasts, with ABC News coverage incorporated into the story in real time as the primary results come in. The Conners' "Live from Lanford," has Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results for a school project with his sister Harris (Emma Kenney), who is rather apathetic about the whole electoral process believing money has the real influence.

According to ABC, the episode features the other characters sharing their takes on politics and voting while prepping a surprise going-away party for Louise (Katey Sagal). This results in some major tension between Dan (John Goodman) and the family as his complicated relationship with Louise hits a crossroads.