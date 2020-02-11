David Beckham Once Caught Lana Condor Stalking Him at a Grocery Store

Honestly, can you blame her?

On Monday, Lana Condor admitted that she had an awkward run-in with David Beckham back in the day. During her visit to The Late Late Show, the 22-year-old actress told host James Corden that she stalked the professional athlete six years ago "throughout the produce" section of Whole Foods.

"I thought I was being so low-key and I know, like, you always know when you're being followed, you just do," she recalled. "And finally he, like, looked at me and I'm, like, behind the magazines…and he looked at me and was like, ‘Would you like a picture?' But now I get it, like, ‘Oh, not so subtle.'"

While on the topic of fan encounters, the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star shared an embarrassing one that she had at the gym right after the fan-favorite Netflix film premiered in 2018.