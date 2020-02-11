Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips are calling it quits.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson announced that he and his wife are separating after 12 years of marriage. In a statement to The New York Times, the couple revealed that the 42-year-old royal, who is the son of Princess Anne and Her Majesty's eldest grandson, had informed the royal family of their decision last year. As parents of daughters Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7, Peter and Autumn shared that they wish to proceed with their divorce in an amicable way for the sake of their young girls.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," a spokesperson said. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couples' first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla."

Following the news, The New York Times reported that Buckingham Palace expressed its sadness over Peter and Autumn's separation, but didn't directly comment since it remains a private matter.