Rebecca Black Looks Back on ''Friday'' 9 Years Later

The week is just beginning, but we need to talk about "Friday," as in the song.

It turns out this Monday marks the 9-year anniversary of the viral song, which Rebecca Blackreleased when she was 13-years-old. At the time, it was widely-panned, but also led to many opportunities for the then-teen, including appearances on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and a cameo in Katy Perry's "Last Friday Night" music video.

It even ended up being covered by Ryan Murphy's Glee, because, in his words, "love it or hate it, that song is pop culture."

But, with success comes challenges, many of which Rebecca's had to face. "9 years ago today a music video for a song called 'Friday' was uploaded to the internet," she writes on Twitter. "Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self, who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world."