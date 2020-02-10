Eminem Reveals How He Kept His 2020 Oscars Performance a Total Secret

If you were scratching your head as to why Eminemperformed "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars, you're not alone.

Thousands of people, including Idina Menzeland Billie Eilish, had the same exact question the curtains pulled back and revealed the rapper and band on the Dolby Theater stage. For one, he wasn't included on the list of performers provided by the Academy, and two, he wasn't even nominated at that night's show.

But, some people quickly put two and two together and realized he was invited back since he never got to perform when he won Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself" in 2002. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me

@TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," he tweeted.

With that answered, fans then marveled at how the Academy and Eminem managed to keep his performance a secret and why.