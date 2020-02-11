Emily Blunt is opening up about the challenges she experienced growing up.

In her latest interview with Marie Claire for the March cover story, the 36-year-old actress discusses everything from living in Brooklyn, the upcoming premiere of A Quiet Place sequel and the impact her speech impedient has had on her life since a young age.

The mother-of-two shared an anecdote on how acting in grade school helped her normalize her stutter and not let it get the best of her or hold her back from new experiences.

She tells the publication that when she was 12-years-old, a teacher once encouraged her to act in the school play despite her insecurities about her stutter, "and that was very liberating for me as a kid. Suddenly, I had fluency."

Blunt also spoke about the misconceptions and lack of information surrounding the speech impediment, "Stutters don't feel misunderstood. It's not psychological. It's not that you're nervous, it's not that you're insecure, it's not that you can't read, it's not that you don't know what you want to say. It's neurological, it's genetic, it's biological. It's not your fault."