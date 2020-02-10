As for Olivia, the YouTube personality broke her silence on her channel in December, telling viewers, "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and, as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed...it's just, unfortunately, which is also why I didn't know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just 'cause I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

"I genuinely miss filming," she noted in the video, which has since amassed more than 5 million views. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I'm really passionate about, it's something I really like to do. But, I also didn't know. I debated for like, seven or eight months, like, well if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back."



Olivia added, "There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't, so I'm gonna leave it at that. Thank you so much for your patience or if you've stuck around for nine months just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my [life]...not trying to be in a selfish way…ahh it's so hard 'cause I'm not trying to like, make this about me or like, how I've been, because it's not the point of this."