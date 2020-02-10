by Brett Malec | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 10:57 AM
Pregnancy is a good look on Malika Haqq!
Khloe Kardashian's BFF has been positively glowing throughout her pregnancy and proving it by posting tons of sweet baby bump pics on social media.
From a sexy nude maternity shoot to cradling her belly with twin sister Khadijah Haqq, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have loved seeing Malika's pregnancy journey since she announced she's expecting back in September 2019.
And just this past weekend, fans got a glimpse inside Malika's gorgeous baby shower, which was attended by all her friends and family including Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khadijah and more.
The mother-to-be will give birth to a baby boy in a few weeks' time, so let's celebrate by taking a look back at Malika's sweetest and most beautiful pregnancy pics!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!
"My heart is so full," Malika wrote in this gorgeous black and white pic.
"I'm counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much... And she's with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more," the mom-to-be captioned this pic with sister Khadijah Haqq.
Khloe Kardashian's BFF bares her baby bump during a stunning new pregnancy photo shoot. "we're tiny but mighty #8months," Malika wrote.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Malika enters her baby shower on Feb. 8, 2020. Look at those gorgeous balloons!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner plants a smooch on her friend's cheek during the celebrations.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Malika poses in a beautiful body-hugging nude dress at her shower.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
The pregnant star takes a moment to admire her gorgeous baby shower.
Malika looks radiant in animal print.
"Love showering you Cass. So happy we get to share this time together," Malika posted with fellow pregnant star Cassie.
"Leaving it behind me, this was my last look ‘19," Malika posted.
"All I want is you," Malika posted for Christmas 2019.
The former DASH Dolls star celebrates Halloween with a nod to her future child.
"'Tell the valet park my sh*t at the front, I'ma hit the gas b*tch'"
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Secret Deodorant
Malika attends the Secret with Essential Oils Launch Party looking as fashionable as ever.
"So thankful to the Mattel family for these Fisher Price gifts for my baby," Malika shared. "I appreciate you thinking about us, the learning toys are my favorite."
Motherhood can't come soon enough for Malika!
