by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 9:45 AM
Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the 2020 Oscars.
After the final envelopes were opened, many of the A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif. to keep the good times rolling.
Of course, the stars dazzled on the red carpet. For instance, Cynthia Erivo, who was up for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Song for her work in Harriet, stunned in a purple Versace gown. Charlize Theron, who was a contender in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Bombshell, also turned heads in a gold Dior dress.
Some attendees even brought their Oscar trophies to the big bash. For example, Renée Zellweger, who won in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Judy, held her statue high above her head as she danced in her Armani Privé gown. Bong Joon-Ho, who was the big winner of the night with Parasite sweeping four categories, also posed with his Oscars gold.
Luckily, photographer Mark Seliger and film director Alvaro Colom were there to capture these major moments.
To see the images from Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party portrait studio, check out the posts below.
Cynthia Erivo
Renée Zellweger
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron brings a touch of golden hour to @MarkSeliger's #VFOscars Party portrait studio.
Laura Dern
Bong Joon-Ho
Lili Reinhart
Emily Ratajkowski
Billie Eilish
Martin Scorsese
The legendary Martin Scorsese strikes a pose inside our #VFOscars Party portrait studio. 📸 @markseliger
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen cozy up inside @markseliger's #VFOscars Party portrait studio.
Robert De Niro
Kerry Washington
Catherine O'Hara
Jeff Goldblum
Instagram can have a little Jeff Goldblum dancing, as a treat. #VFOscars ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Director: @alvarocdc DP: @russfraser Set Designer: @piershanmer Movement Editor: @meganguwre 1st Assistant: @wencolom Steadicam: @nickmullersteadi AC: @payam_yazdandoost Gaffer: @damnhumble Key Grip: @zane_gerous Senior Visuals Editor: @cmarinai Production: @prodn_artandcommerce Post production: @velem
Tracee Ellis Ross
Welcome to the #VFOscars party. Come in. Relax. Take a seat (just like Tracee Ellis Ross). 📸 @MarkSeliger.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson
Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!
For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
