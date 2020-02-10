Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the 2020 Oscars.

After the final envelopes were opened, many of the A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif. to keep the good times rolling.

Of course, the stars dazzled on the red carpet. For instance, Cynthia Erivo, who was up for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Song for her work in Harriet, stunned in a purple Versace gown. Charlize Theron, who was a contender in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Bombshell, also turned heads in a gold Dior dress.

Some attendees even brought their Oscar trophies to the big bash. For example, Renée Zellweger, who won in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Judy, held her statue high above her head as she danced in her Armani Privé gown. Bong Joon-Ho, who was the big winner of the night with Parasite sweeping four categories, also posed with his Oscars gold.

Luckily, photographer Mark Seliger and film director Alvaro Colom were there to capture these major moments.

To see the images from Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party portrait studio, check out the posts below.