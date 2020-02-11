February 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

A new month brings new book recommendations! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this season. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.

From Emma Roberts to Jenna Bush Hager to Reese Witherspoon to Oprah Winfrey, here's a sample of stars' February 2020 book club picks. (You can also check out their January 2020 selections.)

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Oprah Winfrey says of this controversial pick: "American Dirt just gutted me, and I didn't just read this book—I inhabited it….Everything about this book was so extraordinary. It's suspenseful, the language is beautiful, and the story really opened my heart. I highly recommend it, and you will not want to put it down. It is just a magnificent novel."

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

Reese Witherspoon made this her Hello Sunshine Book Club's February 2020 pick and describes the book as so: "Y'all… it is SO GOOD! This magical story is about a young woman, Emmaline, confronting the modern world for the very first time. As she embarks on a journey of digging up her past, she is confronted with truth about love, family and who she really is."

The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Jenna Bush Hager selected this debut novel for her Read With Jenna February 2020 pick. "It's about this young girl, Adunni, whose voice, from the time she is born, is strong, loud and clear but because of where she is born and the circumstances of her life, she doesn't yet know how to use it," Jenna says, adding, "Some of the things we take for granted. She doesn't get an education, she isn't allowed to learn. Although it's the fictional story of one young girl in Nigeria, it really is the story of so many others."

We Wish You Luck by Caroline Zancan

Emma Roberts and her Belletrist Book Club selected this "exhilarating novel about a group of students who take revenge on a wunderkind professor after she destroys one of their own." Sounds like a great page-turner to us!

Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life by William Finnegan

Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for February 2020 won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Autobiography. (Rookie Readers can check out Knight Kyle and the Magic Silver Lance by Oliver Pötzsch.)

Check out all these other must-read books for 2020.

