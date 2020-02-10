Penn Badgleyis going to be a dad.

On Monday, the You star and wife Domino Kirke announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old musician shared the exciting news with fans and used the opportunity to candidly address the couple's fertility struggles. Treating her followers to a bird's eye view of her bump, Kirke's post revealed that she had suffered two miscarriages since welcoming her 10-year-old son Cassius Riley in 2009 with ex Morgan O'Kane.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing," she wrote. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

After explaining that she was "blissfully unaware" during her first pregnancy at age 25, Kirke, who is now a doula, shared that in light the loss she has suffered, she is happy to have a decade of learning under her belt this time around.