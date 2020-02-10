Let It Glow With Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Beauty Look

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mon., Feb. 10, 2020
It's impossible to miss gifted singer and actress Idina Menzel wherever she goes, but she really turned up the volume on last night's 2020 Oscars red carpet! In collaboration with makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen, Menzel had a glow that played up her natural beauty in the best of ways.
"The inspiration for Idina's look tonight came from her classic fuchsia dress and the epicness of the Academy Awards," VanLeeuwen tells E! News exclusively. "We wanted her look to be simple and elegant."
To create her look, VanLeeuwen partnered with No7 for both Menzel's skincare and makeup for the evening. VanLeeuwen says the entire line is fantastic, but adds, "My favorite products are the No7 Protect and Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation, which instantly smooths and blurs lines and wrinkles, and also the No7 The Full 360 Mascara, which has an amazing volumizimg defining effect."
If you want to recreate Menzel's look at home, VanLeeuwen has a recommendation. "People should keep features equally balanced," he notes. "We are breaking the rules in a beautiful way here."
So what's it like to collaborate with such a megastar on her red carpet glam for film's biggest night? "Idina is such an amazing, sweet person in addition to being a mega talent," VanLeeuwen says. "It's always exciting to collaborate with Idina on for any event, but nothing compares to the excitement of the Academy Awards! Especially since she was performing. I had that nervous excitement when you just want to give your best!"
Want to glow like Menzel did all night last night? Then shop the products below!
Good makeup starts with good skincare, which is why VanLeeuwen started with this serum. Clinically proven to lift, tone and tighten, the Firming Booster Serum is a non-invasive solution to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, while firming and toning skin.
Defy age (and gravity!) with this protective skin cream, featuring SPF 30 to keep your skin safe from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors, while targeting the signs of aging on your face and neck with anti-wrinkle, firming and brightening complexes.
Stop the three signs of aging in their tracks with this specially-formulated eye cream. Continued use helps reduce the appearance of dark circles, decreases puffiness, and deflates eye bags, while combating wrinkles with a powerful anti-wrinkle peptide formula.
Give your makeup a solid base to work from with this skin-perfecting primer, with hyaluronic acid to help soften the appearance of pores and fine lines. Your makeup will look smooth and flawless all night long.
VanLeeuwen used this foundation in Warm Beige all over, and Warm Ivory to highlight Menzel's glowing skin. Not only does it conceal blemishes and the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores thanks to age-defying skincare ingredients, it also offers 24 hours of hydration.
For the next step, VanLeeuwen says, "I applied No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Concealer in light/medium under eyes, around the mouth and nose and also on eyelids as a shadow base." The formula is pigmented and buildable, made to instantly conceal imperfections and last all day long.
"Using the No7 Stay Perfect Eye Shadow Palette in Smoky, I blended shadow from lid to to crease stretching the color slightly outward and coming back in and deepening the outer corner of the lid," VanLeeuwen notes. Its highly-pigmented formula is crease-proof and offers smooth, even application.
VanLeeuwen lined Menzel's eyes with this all-day, 24-hour wear liquid eyeliner, with a precision tip that makes it easier to create fine lines. The smudge-free formula is also fast-drying, water resistant and hypo-allergenic.
VanLeeuwen then coated Menzel's lashes with two coats of this dramatic volumizing mascara, with special spheres that layer to give lashes some ultra oomph. Plus, the special curved brush ensures every lash is coated from root to tip.
To add another level to Menzel's glow, VanLeeuwen used this bronzer in in Caramel to shade the temples and the hollows of the cheek. The silky soft blend of powders helps skin look its most healthy and radiant with an all day, matte, shine-free finish.
Time to blush! VanLeeuwen picked the shade Damson Mist and applied it high on the apples of the cheek, giving Menzel a beautiful rosy flush. It's formulated to give natural, buildable color with a luminous glow, with the added benefits of skin-loving ingredients such as vitamin E.
And last but certainly not least, lips! "To finish the look I applied No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick in Rose Mist," says VanLeeuwen, adding, "For Idina's performance of 'Into the Unknown' we changed the lip color to honey bloom for a more beige look!" Whichever shade you choose, your lips will benefit from moisture that will last up to eight hours, with intense color in a semi-satin finish.
