According to the insider, when any Beyoncé song was played, the lights turned to her and Beyoncé "was mouthing and dancing to the words."

"Everyone was around her, and bowing down to her," the source tells E! News. "She even got on the mic at one point and sang a few lines and remixed 'Brown Skin Girl' and 'I Care,' with a few other songs of hers."

According to the source, Jay-Z played "I Just Wanna Love You" and got on the mic and rapped his lyrics of the song.

"Everyone was dying over this and was jumping up and down loving it," the source tells E! News. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z definitely were putting on a show while playing their greatest hits. They took turns passing the mic while blasting their favorite songs from their hits. It was all about them."

Bey, who has become BFFs with actress Witherspoon in recent weeks, was spotted sharing a huge hug with the Big Little Liars star.

"It seemed like they were besties," the insider shares. "They were both really excited to see each other."