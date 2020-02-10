See All the Sexiest Looks From the Oscars 2020 After-Parties

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 7:37 AM
When it came to the 2020 Oscars after-parties, these stars turned up the sexy.
As the curtains closed on yet another Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, the night was far from over for Tinseltown's biggest and brightest stars. Next, it was time for the after-parties, the perfect reason for an equally fabulous outfit.
And, as recent tradition could have predicted, the after-party styles were a mix of fashion-forward, daring, bold, elegant, sparkling, colorful and sexy.
Hey, with an invite to the town's hottest late-night celebrations, why not rock an outfit equally as hot? Well, that's exactly what these stars did.
From thigh-high slits to sheer silhouettes, bare abs and a pair of glittering pasties, these designs had the temperature rising on the after-party red carpet.
See all the sexy looks from the Oscars 2020 after-parties in E!'s gallery below!
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The actress paired her sheer after-party dress with a pair of visible undies.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The model's look featured an embroidered bodysuit with a sheer overlay.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The model's coordinating undergarments complete this sheer look.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The model's after-party look featured embellished pasties.
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
The singer dared to bare in this sparkling, see-through gown.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The supermodel's abs took center stage in a white bandeau top and matching skirt.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The model rocked this black, sheer Versace design featuring a high slit.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The expectant mama highlighted her baby bump in a corset-esque bodysuit with a glittering sheer, one-shoulder overlay by Ralph & Russo.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
The supermodel struck a pose in a draped gown by Ralph & Russo embellished with a beaded panel evoking a sheer lace-up look.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The Clueless icon's gown was sheer, backless, plunging, fringed perfection.
The Hustlers star looked like a modern Jessica Rabbit in a sequin gown with a high slit paired with old Hollywood waves.
