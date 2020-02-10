For her part, Teigen would not stand for this disrespect. "What a dumb f--king tool you are, your family is embarrassed," she wrote. "At gatherings they're literally like ‘how's Jon doing that little dumb f--k tool' and everyone goes ‘yeah we don't care he's a f--king dumb s--t' -- come say hi if you're out tonight."

Soon, even husband John Legend chimed in. "Do they pay you for these dumb takes," the singer tweeted. "Or is this something you do for fun."

Thankfully, the duo didn't let Miller's words ruin their night. As always, they showed up at the Vanity Fair after party ready to slay the red carpet. While Legend chose a dapper black tux, the mom of two slipped into a gorgeous, sea-foam gown by Georges Hobeika. "Mom and dad are here to confiscate all the gateway drugs," she tweeted, later adding, "every year we get older and older it blows my mind."