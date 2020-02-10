by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 8:19 AM
It was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.
On Sunday evening, the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians stepped out to attend the annual Vanity Fair party following the 2020 Oscars. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made it a date night at the celeb-packed event, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. For the after-party, Kim donned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress, while her Grammy winner beau wore a leather ensemble by Alfred Dunhill.
Before heading inside, Kim dished to E! News' Will Marfuggi about watching the "amazing" Oscars while getting ready for the after-party, giving a shout-out to Eminem's surprise performance.
While on the red carpet, Kim also posed for photos with her baby sister, Kylie Jenner, who donned two dresses on Sunday night. First, the beauty mogul stunned in a strapless navy Ralph & Russo dress, which she admitted she couldn't sit in, but it was "totally worth it."
For her second look, Kylie slipped into a jaw-dropping Vivienne Westwood dress, complete with a high slit. In addition to the VF bash, Kylie was also spotted attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars party along with Kim, Travis Scott, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
Let's take a look at all of the pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner squad at the Oscars after-parties!
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kim told E! News that Kanye watched Spider-Man with the kids before heading to the star-studded after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Kim posed alongside Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at the after-party, putting any feud rumors to rest.
"couldn't really sit in this but it was worth it," the beauty mogul told her Instagram followers.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Kim and Kylie struck a pose together before heading inside to the event.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Kim was spotted chatting with Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley inside the party. This sighting comes after the Oscar winner was spotted attending Kanye's Sunday Services.
Kylie changed into this stunning Vivienne Westwood dress for another after-party moment!
Article continues below
Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z Oscars party. The sisters documented their drive to the bash on Instagram.
42 / BACKGRID
Kourtney was photographed arriving to Bey and Jay's after-party, where she spent time with sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie.
For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?