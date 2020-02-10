Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner Prove There's No Bad Blood at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 7:11 AM

Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

The 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After all of the winners were announced, several of Hollywood's A-listers headed to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet with Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in the Alexander McQueen 2003 shipwrecked oyster gown while her hubby looked dapper in a leather wrap blazer and leather track pants by Dunhill. Kylie Jenner was also there and dazzled in a navy, tulle, strapless gown by Ralph & Russo. The piece featured a structured, rounded corset and was embellished with sequins, xilions and crystals. It also had a black crinoline frill appliqué.

However, these weren't the only famous family members in attendance. Caitlyn Jenner was at the big bash, as well and stunned in a white ensemble.

At one point, Caitlyn and Kim ran into each other at the event and shared a hug. They also posed for a picture with Sophia Hutchins, who walked the red carpet with Caitlyn and wore a colorful mini dress. The trio also posed for a picture together.

Caitlyn and Kim have experienced their fair share of ups and downs. In 2017, the 70-year-old celebrity said she hadn't talked to the KKW Beauty head "in a year." However, the stars have since put any bad blood rumors to rest. Kim invited Caitlyn to her 2018 holiday party and attended Caitlyn's birthday dinner in October. And while some wondered if the drama had returned after Caitlyn didn't have any family members waiting to greet her following her I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here elimination, Kim shut down the speculation and made it clear that nobody from the show had "even reached out."

These stars weren't the only celebrities at the swanky soirée. To see photos of other A-listers in attendance, check out the gallery above.

For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

