Laura Dern thinks Greta Gerwig was snubbed by the Oscars this year.

The Big Little Lies star won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story at the 2020 Oscars last night. Her other big film this year was Gerwig's Little Women, which (along with Marriage Story) was nominated for Best Picture (Baumbach and Gerwig are also a couple).

Despite Little Women's slew of nominations, Gerwig herself was not nominated for Best Director. No women were. In the press room following Dern's win, the actress commented on the snub.

As she said, "If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now."

Then, bringing up The Farewell director Lulu Wang, Dern added, "And Lulu. I mean, there are so many beautiful films. I met the director of Honey Boy yesterday at the Independent Spirit Awards. There are great films. I think that our lens should focus, perhaps, less on the lack of accolades and more on the less—the less opportunity that there is, and even more so the lack of second chances given to female voices."