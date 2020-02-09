Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Make a Grand Entrance at the Vanity Fair Post-Oscars Party

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 9:25 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

If Twitter seemed a little lacking during tonight's Oscars telecast, it might be because Chrissy Teigen was nowhere to be found. 

The star was apparently too busy getting ready to stun us all with her Vanity Fair Oscars party look to tweet her thoughts on Parasite's massive sweep or Laura Dern's first win ever, but we can forgive her after seeing this blue-green high-slit partially braided look she's rocking at one of the biggest post-Oscar bashes there is. 

John Legend did have a moment to tweet "CYNTHIA!! SING!!!!" during Cynthia Erivo's performance of her nominated song from Harriet, but other than that, the notoriously witty and opinionated duo were silent, just waiting to make their real impact of the night by looking as good as they possibly could. 

Or maybe they're just too cool for the Oscars now that John has his EGOT. 

Photos

2020 Oscars: Most Viral Moments

The couple is having a big night either way. 

Not only do they look like they're ready to shut the Vanity Fair party down, John tweeted this just as the Oscars were beginning: "Luna is now at the age where she can reliably run and go grab something for Mommy and Daddy in another room. I'm looking forward to exploiting this." 

John also congratulated Matthew Cherry for Hair Love's win in the short film category, and clapped back at a Twitter user who complained about Bong Joon-Ho speaking Korean in what turned out to be three different Oscar acceptance speeches. 

Chrissy also gave us a peek at her glam process in her Instagram stories, and then finally popped up on Twitter from inside Vanity Fair. 

Have a great night, mom and dad. 

See all the arrivals at the Vanity Fair party below!

Hailey Bieber, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Chrissy Teigen, John Legen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Georges Hobeika, John in Gucci

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Mindy in Reem Acra with Chopard jewelry

Martha Stewart, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Martha Stewart

In Giambattista Valli 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jessica Alba

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Versace

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Andrew Gn with Harry Kotlar jewelry

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Sofia Vergara

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara

In Ruchi New York jewelry

Lena Waithe, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

In Richfresh

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

In Fendi

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Elizabeth Banks

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In Badgley Mischka

Bryce Dallas Howard, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Megan Mullally, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

In Jenny Packham

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Rashida Jones

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

In Roland Mouret 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Amanda Peet

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Amanda Peet

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry

Leslie Mann, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann

In Monique Lhuillier

Katharine McPhee, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee

Jon Hamm, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

Monica Lewinsky, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky

Kathryn Hahn, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Patricia Clarkson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson

Joan Collins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Joan Collins

Megalyn Echikunwoke, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Michael Keaton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton

Shonda Rhimes, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

Ava DuVernay, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

In APM Monaco with Ruchi New York jewelry

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Ronan Farrow, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ronan Farrow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Nick Offerman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Judith Light, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Judith Light

For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

