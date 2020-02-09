Bong Joon-Ho is the man of the hour at the 2020 Oscars and for good reason.

Tonight, the director is going home the winner of not one, but four Academy Awards, a feat that only Walt Disney was able to achieve in his lifetime. In addition, Joon-Ho made history as the first South Korean to win an Oscar in any category. There's also the fact that Parasite is the first foreign-language film to ever win Best Picture.

Aside from the many accolades he's achieved thanks to Parasite, Bong is returning to Korea as a beloved star. Sunday night's show proved Hollywood and the rest of the world is positively enamored with the charming and cheeky Bong. His numerous one-liners and sarcastic comments have made him the belle of the ball in every way possible, not to mention nearly everyone wants to buy him a drink and celebrate his wins with him. But don't take our word for it...