Shia LaBeouf made headlines on Sunday night.

At the 2020 Oscars, the Peanut Butter Falcon star took to the stage with his co-star Zack Gottsagen to present the award for Best Live-Action Short Prize.

Making the duo's appearance even more special? Zach received a standing ovation at the Dolby Theatre, and considering he made history as the first presenter with Down Syndrome at the ceremony, it was much-deserved.

However, there was a part during their bit that caught some people off-guard. When Zack began to say the famous line, "And the Oscar goes to...," some accused LaBeouf laughing his co-star.

But Honey Boy director, Alma Har'el, took to social media to defend the 33-year-old actor over the incident.

"Shia was offered to present an Oscar," the celebrated director shared on Twitter, alongside a video clip of the moment everyone was talking about. "He said he would do it if he can share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen who we all adore," she continued. "It's stressful up there..."