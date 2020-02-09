Ranking the Best Moments at the 2020 Oscars

And people think awards shows have gotten predictable!

The 2020 Oscars have officially ended this shortened awards season and delivered some major surprises during Sunday's ceremony, with a handful of upsets (although can they really be called upsets when everyone was thrilled they happened?), unexpected viral moments and a surprise performance that we're pretty sure Idina Menzel is still confused over.

While there were a lot of standout moments during the three and a half hour show, a few stood out from the rest, including an opening performance that truly got the party started (with even Leonardo DiCaprio unable to resist grabbing the mic!), a presenting duo people are already campaigning to have host the 2021 ceremony (Hand us a pen 'cause we're ready to give our support!) and yet another iconic acceptance speech from Brad Pitt. (Oh, and should we mention that we got Mr. Pitt into E!'s Glambot. You're welcome!)