Well, the celebrities in attendance at the 2020 Oscars definitely took the title of the song literally.

In a surprise no one was anticipating, Eminem unexpectedly performed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking the stage at the end of a montage about iconic music moments in film history to perform "Lose Yourself," his Oscar winning song from 2001's 8 Mile. Sure, we really had no idea why exactly Eminem was performing when he wasn't nominated this year and it's not exactly a landmark anniversary of his win (which happened at the 2003 ceremony), but whatever, we'll take it because the audience reactions shows throughout the rapper's performance were so worth it.

Bless the camera work that was done during "Lose Yourself," as celebs' reactions to his performance ranged from the befuddled (Idina Menzel) to the enthusiastic (Gal Gadot) to the sleepiest (Um...you up, Martin Scorsese?!)

Check out some of the best audience shots during Eminem's performance...