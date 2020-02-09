by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:52 PM
Celebrities brought the drama... with their fashion!
The 2020 Oscars are officially in full swing and for the last awards show of the season, it's closing with a bang. On Sunday, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars sashayed across the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
It's safe to say the fashion was swoon-worthy with so many stars wearing dazzling gowns, eye-catching tuxedos and eccentric accessories. While there were plenty of unexpected trends, like cape dresses and black and pink color-blocking designs, the one that made a statement were dramatic sleeves.
And no one pulled off the sleeves trend quite like Sandra Oh, who nearly set the red carpet ablaze with her larger-than-life Elie Saab couture piece. Not only did the shimmery number include puffed sleeves, but they were adorned with massive tulle fabric that looked like a bouquet of roses.
Moreover, Margot Robbie also stunned in a navy blue Chanel couture dress.
From its floor-length, slit-open sleeves to the flashy jewelry accessory that lay in front of her top, the Bombshell actress dazzled at the annual ceremony. Other notable sleeves? Gal Gadot, Julia Butters and Janelle Monáe.
To see who showed up and showed out in statement sleeves, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The legendary star dresses to kill in a glimmery Elie Saab couture piece that features larger-than-life sleeves.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Daring and dainty all-in-one! The Wonder Woman star goes bold with color-blocking Givenchy piece.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Blinded by this beauty! The songstress shows up and shows out in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that's adorned with diamonds.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mara brings the theatrics to the red carpet with her sizzling Alexander McQueen black gown. The peek-a-boo lace and extreme cutouts give it more edge.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The supermodel proves more is more sometimes. Her Zuhair Murad pieces has it all: a plunging neckline, glitzy beads, a sexy slit, over-the-top ruffles and unforgettable sleeves.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Oscar winner looks like royalty with her Stella McCartney gown, which includes a fabulous cape and sleeves.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
All eyes are on Lucy's statement-making sleeves. She dazzles in a black and white Chanel dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress lights up the red carpet with her vibrant pink dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A lady in red! The actress dazzles in a swoon-worthy design by Alberta Ferretti.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Green with envy! The legendary star shines bright in an emerald green gown by Christian Dior.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A vision in white! The Judy star stuns in a shimmery sequins Armani Privé gown. The asymmetrical structure is a chef's kiss.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Bombshell star knocks it out of the park with her regal yet risqué number. The sexy sleeves and thigh-high slit make this a piece to remember.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Bombshell actress stuns in a simple yet striking Chanel dress at the annual ceremony.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The comedian and actress brings bold and bright fashion to the red carpet with her shimmery copper cape dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Wilson exudes old-Hollywood glamour in a glittery gold dress by Jason Wu.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with her dramatic ensemble.
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
The Booksmart director makes a grand entrance at the Vanity Fair party.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
The Almost Family star takes a fashion risk at the Vanity Fair party... and it certainly pays off!
John Shearer/Getty Images
The legendary actress brings the wow factor to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Saturday night.
For all the latest updates on fashion, winners and more, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here!
Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
