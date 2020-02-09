Celebrities brought the drama... with their fashion!

The 2020 Oscars are officially in full swing and for the last awards show of the season, it's closing with a bang. On Sunday, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars sashayed across the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

It's safe to say the fashion was swoon-worthy with so many stars wearing dazzling gowns, eye-catching tuxedos and eccentric accessories. While there were plenty of unexpected trends, like cape dresses and black and pink color-blocking designs, the one that made a statement were dramatic sleeves.

And no one pulled off the sleeves trend quite like Sandra Oh, who nearly set the red carpet ablaze with her larger-than-life Elie Saab couture piece. Not only did the shimmery number include puffed sleeves, but they were adorned with massive tulle fabric that looked like a bouquet of roses.

Moreover, Margot Robbie also stunned in a navy blue Chanel couture dress.