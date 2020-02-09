Sandra Oh, Margot Robbie and More Stars Stun in Statement Sleeves at the 2020 Oscars

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:52 PM

Celebrities brought the drama... with their fashion!

The 2020 Oscars are officially in full swing and for the last awards show of the season, it's closing with a bang. On Sunday, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars sashayed across the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

It's safe to say the fashion was swoon-worthy with so many stars wearing dazzling gowns, eye-catching tuxedos and eccentric accessories. While there were plenty of unexpected trends, like cape dresses and black and pink color-blocking designs, the one that made a statement were dramatic sleeves.

And no one pulled off the sleeves trend quite like Sandra Oh, who nearly set the red carpet ablaze with her larger-than-life Elie Saab couture piece. Not only did the shimmery number include puffed sleeves, but they were adorned with massive tulle fabric that looked like a bouquet of roses.

Moreover, Margot Robbie also stunned in a navy blue Chanel couture dress.

Read

Zazie Beetz Reveals What She Learned From Acting With Joaquin Phoenix At the 2020 Oscars

From its floor-length, slit-open sleeves to the flashy jewelry accessory that lay in front of her top, the Bombshell actress dazzled at the annual ceremony. Other notable sleeves? Gal Gadot, Julia Butters and Janelle Monáe

To see who showed up and showed out in statement sleeves, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Sandra Oh, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

The legendary star dresses to kill in a glimmery Elie Saab couture piece that features larger-than-life sleeves.

Gal Gadot, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Daring and dainty all-in-one! The Wonder Woman star goes bold with color-blocking Givenchy piece.

Janelle Monae, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janelle Monáe

Blinded by this beauty! The songstress shows up and shows out in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that's adorned with diamonds.

Rooney Mara, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara

Mara brings the theatrics to the red carpet with her sizzling Alexander McQueen black gown. The peek-a-boo lace and extreme cutouts give it more edge.

Molly Sims, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Sims

The supermodel proves more is more sometimes. Her Zuhair Murad pieces has it all: a plunging neckline, glitzy beads, a sexy slit, over-the-top ruffles and unforgettable sleeves.

Olivia Colman, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Coleman

The Oscar winner looks like royalty with her Stella McCartney gown, which includes a fabulous cape and sleeves.

Lucy Boynton, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lucy Boynton

All eyes are on Lucy's statement-making sleeves. She dazzles in a black and white Chanel dress.

Julia Butters, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Butters

The actress lights up the red carpet with her vibrant pink dress.

America Ferrera, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

America Ferrera

A lady in red! The actress dazzles in a swoon-worthy design by Alberta Ferretti.

Sigourney Weaver, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Green with envy! The legendary star shines bright in an emerald green gown by Christian Dior.

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

A vision in white! The Judy star stuns in a shimmery sequins Armani Privé gown. The asymmetrical structure is a chef's kiss. 

Charlize Theron, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell star knocks it out of the park with her regal yet risqué number. The sexy sleeves and thigh-high slit make this a piece to remember.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Bombshell actress stuns in a simple yet striking Chanel dress at the annual ceremony.

Maya Rudolph, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

The comedian and actress brings bold and bright fashion to the red carpet with her shimmery copper cape dress.

Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

Wilson exudes old-Hollywood glamour in a glittery gold dress by Jason Wu.

Blac Chyna, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna

The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with her dramatic ensemble.

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

The Booksmart director makes a grand entrance at the Vanity Fair party.

Megalyn Echikunwoke, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

The Almost Family star takes a fashion risk at the Vanity Fair party... and it certainly pays off!

Joan Collins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Joan Collins

The legendary actress brings the wow factor to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Saturday night.

For all the latest updates on fashion, winners and more, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here!

Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

