Multi-hyphenate superstar Mindy Kaling looked like a ray of sunshine on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, courtesy of a gorgeous yellow gown and tons of glittering diamonds. But her glamorous approach to award show beauty is also thanks to makeup artist Janice Kinjo.

"The inspiration was classic Hollywood glamour," Kinjo tells E! News exclusively. "An elegant silhouette with beautiful hair by Marc Mena, and makeup. Nothing clashing and all a collaborative glamorous story."

We think it's safe to say they nailed it, and Kinjo used some fantastic products to help achieve the look. How did it come together? "I applied the Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Survival Serum all over and Melt Moisturizer to only her cheekbones in order to control shine," she shares. "I didn't want to put all over, because it would be hard to control the shine factor as the night goes on."