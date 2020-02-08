Kendall Jenner is sharing her wisdom about social media and being a role model.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about what it's like to be in the spotlight and remain true to herself in the midst of it all. Speaking to E! News' Victor Cruz for her latest gig as the Longchamp ambassador, the 24-year-old star kept it real.

"I think daily, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself," she expressed, after being asked what message she wants to give people who look up to her. "I really, truly believe in not trying to be someone else but just... being the best version of yourself."

She added, "I don't think you need to try to be anybody else. I think that's what I'm always trying to remember, especially in today's day in social media—when you're looking at everyone else, thinking everyone's lives are so perfect. But just being like, 'You know what? I'm dope.'"